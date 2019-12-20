Moxy New Year's Eve

Around the corner and we know a great place where you can go and have a good time.

The moxy chattanooga is going to be hosting moxy- nooga eve.

This is their second year in a row hosting this event and they are expecting it to be bigger and better than last years.

"we are starting the event with two dj's, a band, swayvo, a live jazz saxophone player.

We have an all you can eat buffet provided by events with taste and all you can drink from our bar.

So, beer, wine, cocktails are all included in that ticket price.

Everything that you can imagine plus a few extra surprises that we haven't announced yet either."

Tickets for the event are still on sale.

You can get them at moxynooga events dot com.