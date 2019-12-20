"I thought he was the villain:" Michael Zegen on changing his mind about his 'Maisel' character Joel 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Larry King Now - Duration: 01:41s - Published "I thought he was the villain:" Michael Zegen on changing his mind about his 'Maisel' character Joel Michael Zegen describes what led him to change his mind about his 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' character and the mistake that haunted him from the very first episode. 0

