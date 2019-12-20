Disability Activist, Model Mama Cax Dead at 30 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:03s - Published Disability Activist, Model Mama Cax Dead at 30 Disability activist and model Mama Cax has died at age 30. She advocated for inclusivity in the fashion industry. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Adunola RT @HuffPost: Disability activist and model Mama Cax has died at age 30. https://t.co/7PXN59PZif 5 minutes ago I Am Zimbabwean RT @NBCNews: Mama Cax, model, blogger and disability activist, has died, her family said in a statement. https://t.co/DFqz11KaXf - @TODAYsh… 7 minutes ago Sharona RT @blackvoices: Disability activist and model Mama Cax has died at age 30. https://t.co/OwEvjvsrf5 16 minutes ago