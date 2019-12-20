Billie Eilish Fangirls Over Justin Bieber in 'Carpool Karaoke' | Billboard News 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:00s - Published Billie Eilish Fangirls Over Justin Bieber in 'Carpool Karaoke' | Billboard News Singer Billie Eilish reserved a seat next to James Corden for The 'Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke" segment on Thursday, where the pair belted out some of the 18-year-old's hits including "Bad Guy" and "Ocean Eyes." 0

