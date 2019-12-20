Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) EVANGELIST BILLY GRAHAM, SAYING ON MAY 15, 1955: "Do you love God?

Do you love him with all your heart?" Christianity Today, which is influential with conservative evangelical Christians in the U.S., said the magazine's typical approach is to stay above the fray, but that it could no longer stand on the sidelines following Trump’s impeachment.

Editor in chief Mark Galli writes, “The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.” (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018: "'God loves you.'

That was his message." Trump, who attended Billy Graham's funeral in 2018, responded to the editorial on Twitter, calling Christianity Today a "far left magazine" that "has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President.

No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close." The magazine said that it recognized the advances made for conservative Christian causes under Trump, pointing to his Supreme Court nominees, but said the impeachment process has revealed too much about his character.

He added, “To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve.

Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior.” Billy Graham's son, Franklin, a pastor himself, came to Trump's defense, saying in a Facebook post: "Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece.

In fact, he would be very disappointed." Evangelical Christians make up about 25% of U.S. voters, according to Pew Research, and have been a bedrock of Trump’s support.

In 2016, he took over 80% of the group’s votes, according to Pew’s polling.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday showed that less than half of all Americans said Trump should be removed from office.

And recent Reuters polling data shows white evangelicals are against impeachment by about a 3-to-1 margin.