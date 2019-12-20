Global  

Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet On Their Chemistry In ‘Little Women’

Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet On Their Chemistry In ‘Little Women’

Writer and director Greta Gerwig really did her homework when it came to capturing the 19th century on film for “Little Women” – but above all that, it still comes down to the stars’ chemistry on screen.

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, co-stars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet shared how their relationship in this film was different to the one in “Lady Bird”.
