Final between sides that have 'recovered their international prestige' - Flamengo boss

Final between sides that have 'recovered their international prestige' - Flamengo boss

Final between sides that have 'recovered their international prestige' - Flamengo boss

Jorge Jesus says the Club World Cup final between his Flamengo and Liverpool involves sides that have rediscovered their former glory.
Final between sides that have 'recovered their international prestige' - Flamengo boss

SHOWS: DOHA, QATAR (DECEMBER 20, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) FLAMENGO COACH, JORGE JESUS, SAYING: "A comparison can be made with Flamengo (and Liverpool).

Flamengo is doing fantastically well in the sports arena, with the wins we have had and to reach the world final.

In this case, I think we have two teams that are similar in having recovered their international prestige, Flamengo and Liverpool.

Now, to give these two teams a level, as (Flamengo player) Bruno Henrique (Pinto) has said, they are two teams seeking to pip each other at the post.

Tomorrow we will see who comes out on top." STORY: Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus sees Saturday's (December 21) FIFA Club World Cup final against Liverpool as one between two clubs that have rediscovered their former glory.

The former Benfica and Sporting Lisbon coach only took over the Rio club in June and led them to the Copa Libertadores title in November with victory over Argentina's River Plate and then their first Brazilian Serie A title since 2009, while Juergen Klopp has built Liverpool into European powerhouses once more.




