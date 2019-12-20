Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

WEB EXTRA Cruise Ship Crash

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA Cruise Ship Crash

WEB EXTRA Cruise Ship Crash

One Carnival cruise ship crashed into another in the port of Cozumel, Mexico Friday morning.

Carnival Cruise Line said one person was injured during the evacuation of a dining room, but both ships were still seaworthy.

Carnival told passengers to enjoy their time on the island.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.