Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital as 'a precautionary measure' 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:03s - Published Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital as 'a precautionary measure' Prince Philip was able to walk into hospital and the Queen has not changed her plans after arriving at Sandringham for Christmas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this