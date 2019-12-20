No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:38s - Published No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes U.S. Naval Academy officials have completed their investigation into whether two midshipmen flashed "white power" signs at the Army-Navy game. Katie Johnston reports. 0

