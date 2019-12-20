Global  

No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes

No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes

No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes

U.S. Naval Academy officials have completed their investigation into whether two midshipmen flashed "white power" signs at the Army-Navy game.

Katie Johnston reports.
