Ford Recalling 600K Vehicles Over Brake Problem

Ford is recalling more than 600,000 vehicles to fix a problem with the brakes.

The recall covers certain 2006 through 2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ cars.Ford says the hydraulic brake control unit can stick open, which could increase stopping distance and possibly cause a crash.

Katie Johnston reports.
