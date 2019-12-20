Global  

Rose Bowl Preview: A Battle Of Running Games Between Oregon & Wisconsin

Rose Bowl Preview: A Battle Of Running Games Between Oregon & Wisconsin

Rose Bowl Preview: A Battle Of Running Games Between Oregon & Wisconsin

SportsLine's Wizard of Odds Kenny White breaks down the Rose Bowl matchup between the #6 Oregon Ducks and #8 Wisconsin Badgers.

It is sure to be a ground-first game, and Kenny explains why he believes the Badgers may come out on top.
