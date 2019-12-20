Global  

'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo, Husband Facing Charges

Police searched "Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo's Staten Island home, and now she and her husband are facing a slew of charges; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
