Snow Squall warnings added to Wireless Emergency Alerts

Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @RadarScope: The @NWS began issuing snow squall warnings last winter and we added them to #RadarScope earlier this year. https://t.co/sP… 1 day ago

RadarScope The @NWS began issuing snow squall warnings last winter and we added them to #RadarScope earlier this year. https://t.co/sPsoO0jBkx 1 day ago

ILStormTrackers RT @RadarScope: If you have every been caught in a #snowsquall, you know how unpredictable they can be. That's why #RadarScope added suppor… 3 days ago