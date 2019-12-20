Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Snow Squall warnings added to Wireless Emergency Alerts

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Snow Squall warnings added to Wireless Emergency AlertsMobile devices will receive Wireless Emergency Alerts for Snow Squall warnings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News RT @eileenwkbw: Snow Squall warnings added to Wireless Emergency Alerts https://t.co/EDt5PDZgvQ @NWSBUFFALO @NWS @7FirstAlert @WKBW @mmcleo… 40 seconds ago

eileenwkbw

eileen buckley Snow Squall warnings added to Wireless Emergency Alerts https://t.co/EDt5PDZgvQ @NWSBUFFALO @NWS @7FirstAlert @WKBW @mmcleodwx #SnowSquall 21 minutes ago

Justin_Zepperi

Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @RadarScope: The @NWS began issuing snow squall warnings last winter and we added them to #RadarScope earlier this year. https://t.co/sP… 1 day ago

RadarScope

RadarScope The @NWS began issuing snow squall warnings last winter and we added them to #RadarScope earlier this year. https://t.co/sPsoO0jBkx 1 day ago

ILStormTrackers

ILStormTrackers RT @RadarScope: If you have every been caught in a #snowsquall, you know how unpredictable they can be. That's why #RadarScope added suppor… 3 days ago

RadarScope

RadarScope If you have every been caught in a #snowsquall, you know how unpredictable they can be. That's why #RadarScope adde… https://t.co/0ETBH9UmZ0 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.