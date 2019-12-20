Global  

MS-13, 'We are coming for you' - Suffolk County District Attorney

Authorities in New York say they have dealt a heavy blow to the MS-13 gang with the indictment against 96 members and associates.

Officials say it is the largest takedown of the criminal group in New York history.
"The investigation continues, as we work together in a collaborative fashion towards our shared goal of eradicating MS-13," Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D.

Sini's said during a Friday press conference.

MS-13 is an international gang with a heavy presence in Long Island, New York.

Its members' ages range from 16 to 59 years-old.




