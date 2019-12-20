Suspect Wanted In Harmar Township Betting Parlor Robbery May Have Hid In The Establishment Overnight now < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:39s - Published Suspect Wanted In Harmar Township Betting Parlor Robbery May Have Hid In The Establishment Overnight The suspected wanted in the Harmar Township Betting Parlor robbery is possibly connected to 12 different robberies in seven different states, officials said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this