Suspect Wanted In Harmar Township Betting Parlor Robbery May Have Hid In The Establishment Overnight

Suspect Wanted In Harmar Township Betting Parlor Robbery May Have Hid In The Establishment Overnight

Suspect Wanted In Harmar Township Betting Parlor Robbery May Have Hid In The Establishment Overnight

The suspected wanted in the Harmar Township Betting Parlor robbery is possibly connected to 12 different robberies in seven different states, officials said.
