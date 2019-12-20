Man Suing PWSA Claims He Was Fired For Lawfully Using Medical Marijuana 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:20s - Published Man Suing PWSA Claims He Was Fired For Lawfully Using Medical Marijuana A former PWSA employee is suing the company because he claims he was fired for using medical marijuana, KDKA's Paul Martino reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this