Skin Lightening Cream Puts Woman In A Coma

A woman's skin-lightening face cream put her in a coma because it was contaminated with mercury.

The report came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says Business Insider.

The woman used skin-lightening creams she bought from Mexico twice daily for seven years.

The case underscores how dangerous some topical skincare products can be.

Certain ingredients can enter the body through the skin, rather than just sit on top of it.

The USDA banned all consumer products with mercury, but many are sold illegally online and in other countries.