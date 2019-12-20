Premier League match preview: Everton v Arsenal now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published Premier League match preview: Everton v Arsenal Managerless Everton face an Arsenal side who have recently appointed Mikel Arteta as their new head coach in the pre-Christmas Premier League clash. 0

