The Customs and Traditions of Hanukkah

Today we are exploring the significance and traditions of Hanukkah.

The holiday is also known as the Festival of Lights, and today is the first day of the 8 day celebration!

Joining us to share the importance of this holiday is Rabbi Shari Shamah, a Jewish Family Specialist at the Jewish Community Center.

The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center is hosting a Hannukkah Menorah Lighting on Monday, December 23 at 6pm, at the corner of Silver Spring and Berkeley in Whitefish Bay (Outside Yellow Wood).