Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Stars Prepare For Christmas Day 2019

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:53s - Published < > Embed
Stars Prepare For Christmas Day 2019

Stars Prepare For Christmas Day 2019

From the British Royal Family’s holiday cards to Mariah Carey lighting up the Empire State Building, ET Canada breaks down everything your favourite stars are doing in preparation for Christmas Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ADEDOYINJUWON

ADEDOYIN ODEWADE H RT @SunChelsea: Chelsea stars tuck into Christmas lunch as they prepare for tasty clash against Tottenham https://t.co/QRp6m5QIYE 16 hours ago

DEShellenberger

David Shellenberger RT @churchofengland: We’re excited to share our 2019 Christmas advert, following the real-life stars of St Peter’s Church in Stockton-on-Te… 1 day ago

bestgug

Lilian Chan Chelsea stars tuck into Christmas lunch as they prepare for tasty clash against Tottenham as Manager Lampard greete… https://t.co/tKH5bSAAqx 1 day ago

NoiKevinze17

K e l n o i RT @TheSunFootball: Chelsea stars tuck into Christmas lunch as they prepare for tasty clash against Tottenham https://t.co/lY1dpC3Fl8 1 day ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ Chelsea stars tuck into Christmas lunch as they prepare for tasty clash against Tottenham https://t.co/lY1dpC3Fl8 1 day ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Chelsea #stars tuck into Christmas lunch as they prepare for tasty clash against Tottenham - The Sun #ChelseaFC… https://t.co/mIHfbfc61g 1 day ago

SunChelsea

The Sun - Chelsea Chelsea stars tuck into Christmas lunch as they prepare for tasty clash against Tottenham https://t.co/QRp6m5QIYE 1 day ago

theusposts1

theusposts Chelsea stars tuck into Christmas lunch as they prepare for tasty clash against Tottenham https://t.co/tYg5b6L41I https://t.co/wxbCcC1TMw 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.