Homeless Man Demands Arrest, Goes On Window-Breaking Spree To Escape The Cold

A Mississippi man shattered windows in a vandalism spree to escape the bitter cold.

The unidentified man walked into the Sheriff’s Office in Natchez and asked for shelter at the jail.

He asked to stay in the lockup for shelter from near-freezing overnight temperatures.

When he was told he couldn’t stay for liability reasons, he allegedly took matters into his own hands.

“I will make you lock me up then,” the man purportedly replied, reports Business Insider.
