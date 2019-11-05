Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Holiday Match Challenge Turns Ten!

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 05:01s - Published < > Embed
Holiday Match Challenge Turns Ten!Three Square Food Bank partners with local business to help the community
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Holiday Match Challenge' Returns To Make A Difference [Video]'Holiday Match Challenge' Returns To Make A Difference

Three Square Food Bank will double your donations from now until the end of the year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:50Published

Three Square Food Bank's 'Holiday Match Challenge' [Video]Three Square Food Bank's 'Holiday Match Challenge'

Your donations are doubled from now until the end of the year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.