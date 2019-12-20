Wawa Apologizes For Data Breach That Potentially Impacted All Locations

Greg Furstenwerth Oops this just happened. https://t.co/aqAH4iymWf 45 minutes ago

Mr. T Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens apologizes to customers for data breach https://t.co/18DvDA7mEr via @6abc 2 hours ago

Ann Cornell RT @6abc: Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens apologizes to customers for data breach https://t.co/nrNYnwF8qx 7 hours ago

Action News on 6abc Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens apologizes to customers for data breach https://t.co/nrNYnwF8qx 7 hours ago

Debra Hange RT @6abc: In an open letter, Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens is apologizing to customers for the data breach that affected potentially all of its s… 9 hours ago

Chazzy Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens apologizes to customers for data breach https://t.co/G15ccbm7Zf 10 hours ago

Chris 🇺🇸 Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens apologizes to customers for data breach https://t.co/jJk7mo12P9 via @6abc https://t.co/frt2gmZujU 11 hours ago