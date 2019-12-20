Special Report: What do in a mass shooting

That has happened time and again across the county and even here in western oregon.

A gunman opening fire in schools and other crowed places.

Thanks for joining us i'm matt templeman.

And i'm renee mccullugh.

Would you know what to do, if the unthinkable happened?

How do you survive and what can you do to help others?

Kezi 9 news reporter michael sevens answers those questions..

In our special report.

May 21st 1998... a day that donnie myers will never forget.

A springfield police officer at the time... he was parked near thurston high school doing paperwork in his patrol car.

Suddenly... he heard the radio come to life --- a shooter inside the school.

Sot: at that point we didn't have active shooter training we still had shotguns in our cars as opposed to rifles.

Myers rushed into action... and soon... he and another officer were able to arrest the shooter.

But he wasn't ready for what he experienced next.

Sot: just kind of a panoramic view of the cafeteria of all the injured shot kids basically.

After leaving the springfield police department myers became the head of campus security at new hope christian college in southwest eugene.

There he says told the students to remember thee simple things in the event of a mass shooter.

Run... hide... fight.

Sot: if we can't prevent these incidents how can we minimize these injuries and stop the threats.

Run.

Myers says if you can leave the area safely do it --- and always error on the side of caution.

Sot if you hear what sounds like gunshot let's error on the side of gunshots and get the heck out of there.

Hide.

If you can't run make it hard for the shooter to get to you... barricade a door, and turn off the lights.

Sot: it's the world's most important game of hide and seek.

And if it comes to it..

Myers says fight like your life depends on it... because it will.

Sot fight with all you got they're not looking for confrontation they want easy targets.

But after the shooting stops, what can you do to help others who have been wounded?

Tl: initially, we were expecting 20, 25 victims we had no idea what was coming.

Doctor travis littman, the trauma medical director at peace health riverbend tells me three of the victims of the 2015 mass shooting at umpqua community college ended up in their care.

Obviously... the faster a victim can be taken to the hospital... the better their chances of survival.

But he littman there's still a lot we can all do to help.

Littman: one of the victims who had multiple extremity injuries that becomes really important to try and control that hemorrhage.

Jim cole, the injury prevention coordinator at peacehalth says just like c-p-r... people need to know how to stop bleeding.

He says the average response time for ambulances across the country is seven to ten minutes --- but people can bleed out in under five minutes.

And during an active shooter situation it can take longer for e-m- s to help.

Cole sot: it takes a while in those active shooter terrorist situations for medical personal to safely go in.

Sevren nat sound - i'v never touched one of these before, how does this work.

He gave me a crash course how to save a life and it was easier than i thought.

Using a tourniquet on an arm or leg..

You can cut off the blood flow to a limb... saving a life.

Nat - what we want to do is kind of lock this off so it doesn't move anywhere.

Cole says if you don't have a tourniquet you can use a shirt or any clean cloths to pack the wound..

Meaning sticking your hand inside the wound and applying pressure to stop the bleeding.

Stand up: i have to admit it's a weird feeling putting my hand in someone's body like this but experts tell me this is the way to save someone's life if you don't have tourniquet.

As for myers... he says while these skills can save your life and those around you... he's urging other people that if see something, say something..

So th the shooting doesn't happen in the first place.

Myers sot: just a little bit heightened sense of awareness will definitely go a long way.

Awareness --- and knowledge --- that could save you and your family's life.

In eugene... michael sevren kezi 9 news.

