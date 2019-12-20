Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

96 Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Charged In Sweeping Crackdown

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
96 Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Charged In Sweeping Crackdown

96 Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Charged In Sweeping Crackdown

Law enforcement officials say they've dealt a crippling blow to the violent MS-13 street gang.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bocawayneP

Wayne Parks RT @BillHagertyTN: NINETY-SIX MS-13 gang members charged by prosecutors in New York. And the Democrats say we "don't need to secure our bor… 4 minutes ago

lucyg1958

Lucy Harris RT @washingtonpost: Nearly 100 alleged MS-13 gang members and associates charged in massive sting, prosecutors announce https://t.co/Nen2pv… 9 minutes ago

pegmeerkatz

Peg Meerkatz RT @MrPrincetrumpet: Nearly 100 alleged MS-13 gang members and associates charged in massive sting, prosecutors announce https://t.co/xApqc… 18 minutes ago

MrPrincetrumpet

Manny Laureano Nearly 100 alleged MS-13 gang members and associates charged in massive sting, prosecutors announce https://t.co/xApqcG2Mcq So Much Winning 21 minutes ago

CherylBatchelo3

Cheryl Batchelor Nearly 100 alleged MS-13 gang members and associates charged in massive sting, prosecutors announce https://t.co/f9bBvrluSR 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.