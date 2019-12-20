Wild Thyme - Creamy Garlic Chicken

C1 3 to midday kentucky chef allison davis here in the wild thyme kitchen and if you can already hear, we are sizzling it up over here in the pan.

I am making a simple, you know i think a lot of times people over think dinner.

You over think it.

You'd try to do too much and that's why it gets stressful and frustrating during a week night when you're trying to get dinner on the table.

This is easy.

This is a creamy garlic chicken with a little lemon and fresh herbs and it's simple.

Chicken breast; boneless skinless.

I salt and peppered them.

I put a little olive oil and butter in the bottom of the pan and i dredged, meaning i just lightly seasoned the chicken with a little bit of flour and i've been searing those off.

We're ready to go ahead and flip these over.

Do you want to give them about four to five minutes on either side?

Chef allison d.: you can see that one flip is all that should be required.

You don't have to sit here and babysit it.

Let it go for about four to five minutes in a high heat, the hot skillet, and these are beautiful as you can tell.

Chef allison d.: so this is going to continue cooking and getting a nice golden brown.

You could take it out, let it sit aside but i'm just going to build the sauce right in and i don't want to dirty up another pan that i've got to wash later, right?

So we're going to just keep adding and keep building.

So the first thing i'm going to do is start to de-glaze this pan with a little liquid, meaning any of the brown bits from the chicken that has collected on the bottom will all go right back into our sauce and create more flavor.

So we're going to add some chicken broth, a little liquid would there and basically what our chicken's going to do now is start to braise because we've got a liquid around it that's going to be simmering.

Chef allison d.: i'm going to add some lemon juice to this.

I love this.

A little bit of a cheat here.

This is a santa cruz, just the lemon juice shelf stable.

So again, another kind of easy little go-to dish.

We're going to throw in just a ton of garlic because garlic makes everything better, so almost like a full head of garlic and just the cloves peeled and tossed in there just so they can continue to cook and just add more flavor to that chicken.

Chef allison d.: all right.

I love a little bit of mustard with my chicken breast and this is also going to be a great binder to the sauce.

So we're going to add a little dijon mustard, kind of throw it on the chicken breast if even if you want just to kind of soak in and lastly some fresh herbs.

So i'm just going to take thyme sprigs, it's very french to just throw the whole sprigs in and then you can pull them out later, but all the flavor of the thyme will just go right into the dish.

Chef allison d.: all right.

I'll keep some parsley and i'll probably chop that and add it in later.

I think parsley will get a little bitter if it sits in, it cooks for a certain amount of time.

All right.

Chef allison d.: lastly, all we're going to do is give it a little bit of cream and then this is just going to simmer and cook and reduce and really just get nice and rich.

Chef allison d.: that is your entree.

You could serve this with some fresh vegetables but you definitely want to check your chicken, make sure it's cooked all the way through and so you can use a thermometer, kind of a digital stem read thermometer.

Make sure your chicken registers at 165 and once your chicken gets to that 165, you are good to go.

Chef allison d.: so at this point, this is just going to simmer, reduce flavors are going to get concentrated.

It's just going to be lovely and i don't know anyone who wouldn't just love this dish on a weeknight.

Chef allison d.: our chicken's been cooking for about 10 minutes now in this sauce and we've let all that reduce.

You can see how it almost thickens and it's just this beautiful flavor.

Like i said, you want to make sure you temp your chicken.

So i'm going to just use a digital thermometer and kind of get a read on the internal temperature of our chicken and we are about 166, so we are good.

As long as that temperature reads between like 162 to 165 you're going to be good to go.

This is also going to continue to cook even after it comes off the plate.

So just kind of keep that in mind.

So if you get a read at like 164, 165, you are good to go.

Chef allison d.: always check your chicken in the thickest part.

So whichever one's your thickest piece is what you're going to go with.

I'm just going to remove those thyme sprigs like i said and then we've got that little bit of mustard kind of collecting on the top of the chicken and then we're just going to take this sauce, just kind of spoon it out.

Let it just go right over top of all of that and we are good to go.

Chef allison d.: clean your plate up, of course.

Everyone eats with their eyes first.

Top it with a little bit of fresh parsley, little lemon wedge, and you are good to go.

Chef allison d.: you guys know where to find this recipe.

Go to middaykentucky.com /recipes.

I'm chef allison davis.

Thanks so much for watching.

We'll be right back after this