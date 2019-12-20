Top 10 Unanswered Questions in The Rise of Skywalker 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:17s - Published Top 10 Unanswered Questions in The Rise of Skywalker These are the top 10 unanswered questions in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." After nine episodes and 42 years, we’re still a galaxy far, far away from knowing everything. For this list, we’re taking a look at unanswered questions from “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker,” as well as a couple of mysteries that were established in the Sequel Trilogy’s previous two entries, that ultimately left us hanging. We can’t stress this enough, but this list is strong with SPOILERS. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 10 Unanswered Questions in The Rise of Skywalker These are the top 10 unanswered questions in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." After nine episodes and 42 years, we’re still a galaxy far, far away from knowing everything. For this list, we’re taking a look at unanswered questions from “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker,” as well as a couple of mysteries that were established in the Sequel Trilogy’s previous two entries, that ultimately left us hanging. We can’t stress this enough, but this list is strong with SPOILERS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Vitor Santos RT @TIME: All the questions we still have after watching "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" https://t.co/Js94ugD6Vu 8 minutes ago Twheater All the questions we still have after watching "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" https://t.co/WfyLTCrSDZ 14 minutes ago TIME All the questions we still have after watching "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" https://t.co/Js94ugD6Vu 15 minutes ago Mack Rise of Skywalker was a solid and excellent end to a phenomenal movie saga, I am wicked content with the answers Ab… https://t.co/K2yQ3oXPy6 28 minutes ago David Blackwell Biggest Unanswered Questions In The Rise Of Skywalker https://t.co/Yno00sMJab via @YouTube 56 minutes ago geektweet I just shared a FULL SPOILERS reaction video to The Rise of Skywalker. Let’s talk plot holes, logic errors and un… https://t.co/oX1kLq7GPQ 2 hours ago Harald Schendera All the Questions We Still Have After Watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Warning: This post contains major… https://t.co/YdkJUoMmEH 3 hours ago Joan Allen RT @mattsinger: This is me trying to make sense of all the stuff in #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker I did not understand: https://t.co/fxbWLM8y… 3 hours ago