Now Screening: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,' 'Cats' & 'The Witcher' | THR News



Tweets about this Chris Davis RT @ComicBook: Video shows an opening night screening of #StarWars The Rise of Skywalker disrupted by a fan furious over phone usage: htt… 21 minutes ago Comicbook.com Video shows an opening night screening of #StarWars The Rise of Skywalker disrupted by a fan furious over phone usa… https://t.co/dTXlHB5ARY 26 minutes ago THERAINYRIVERCOUNTRY RT @CTVVancouver: Chaos broke out at an opening-night screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Thursday after a moviegoer allegedly… 48 minutes ago Emison Forever Lover @RandomMnky disney has downgraded what rise of skywalker did thursday nights instead of firs t48 to 49 million it d… https://t.co/ELPesUrUQ6 1 hour ago Stephen Silver RT @PhilaFCC: NEW PODCAST! For the last Film Scribes is the year, @danthefan @stephensilver and @Heimlich give instant reactions to STAR WA… 1 hour ago Philly Film Critics NEW PODCAST! For the last Film Scribes is the year, @danthefan @stephensilver and @Heimlich give instant reactions… https://t.co/d5dBwAfPWW 1 hour ago Kelly Garland Waiting for the family for our epic screening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. My father is with us as… https://t.co/0flnIQhBn7 2 hours ago Puckman Went to the 9am screening of Rise of Skywalker. May be the best Star Wars movie ever. I need time to process everyt… https://t.co/7qGfTGmUrY 2 hours ago