Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKERSpecial showing at the Marquee in New Hartford
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Creek....to alleviate flooding in the town and surrounding areas.

We have the full list of projects at wktv.com.

New at ten- there was quite the turnoutat the marquee cinema for a special showing of the latest star wars movie.

The rise of skywalker's nationwide release date is tomorrow, but some lucky fans got to see it early tonight.

We spoke with folks who came from a galaxy far far away for ths in sherburne was one of the formative series that established my taste inmovr child everytime i go back to rewatch it and nothing feels more empowering or inspiring than the galaxy far far away.

"i have some friends in sherburne that i grew up with and we've been seeing movies like this, we've caught the last few star wars movies together , its a ritual at this point."

Fans




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.