Oh My Goodness: Thousands Of Diapers Donated To Long Island Shelter Thanks To 2 Mothers 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published Oh My Goodness: Thousands Of Diapers Donated To Long Island Shelter Thanks To 2 Mothers A shelter and soup kitchen on Long Island received a special delivery Friday; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story in today's "Oh My Goodness" moment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aundrea Cline-Thomas RT @CBSNewYork: OH MY GOODNESS: A shelter and soup kitchen on Long Island received a special delivery on Friday: Thousands of diapers, dona… 13 hours ago CBS New York OH MY GOODNESS: A shelter and soup kitchen on Long Island received a special delivery on Friday: Thousands of diape… https://t.co/T1qCY1rX1G 1 day ago