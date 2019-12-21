Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Green Country Star Wars fans

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Green Country Star Wars fansGreen Country Star Wars fans
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chuck_pack

🍎 ℂ𝕙𝕦𝕔𝕜 ℙ𝕒𝕔𝕜 Here we go! — watching Star Wars Movies at Green Country Cinema https://t.co/C8QX2sPBH6 18 minutes ago

PDXStephenG

Stephen Green Like my wise green friend said in Star Wars "Do or don't do, there is no try." Thanks to @jaimelynschmidt &… https://t.co/59vQObY4pO 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.