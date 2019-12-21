Opposing teams come together to make dreams come true for student with special needs 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:10s - Published Opposing teams come together to make dreams come true for student with special needs C.J. Franklin knows his passion. Since middle school the teen with autism has been a team manager cheering on his school basketball team. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this