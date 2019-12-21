FDLE receives complaint of alleged election code violations 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:04s - Published FDLE receives complaint of alleged election code violations The Florida Attorney General’s Office confirms they have forwarded to FDLE allegations of election code violations regarding the collection of signatures for amendments on the ballot. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this lareed42 RT @StarlaMBrown: FDLE receives complaint of alleged election code violations https://t.co/G9EZh53YsM 45 minutes ago Starla Brown FDLE receives complaint of alleged election code violations https://t.co/G9EZh53YsM 56 minutes ago Nayyoul RT @JeniferJuniper1: FDLE receives complaint of alleged election code violations - https://t.co/8BmeSbS28F 2 hours ago JenniferJuniper1 FDLE receives complaint of alleged election code violations - https://t.co/8BmeSbS28F 2 hours ago