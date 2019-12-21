Family Of Victim Reacts To Former FWPD Officer Aaron Dean Indicted For Murder 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:50s - Published Family Of Victim Reacts To Former FWPD Officer Aaron Dean Indicted For Murder The former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, in her home as she played video games with her nephew, has been indicted for murder. 0

