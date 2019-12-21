Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Woman Hit 14-Year-Old with Car Because She Thought Teen 'Was a Mexican,' Police Say

Video Credit: WHO - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Woman Hit 14-Year-Old with Car Because She Thought Teen 'Was a Mexican,' Police Say

Woman Hit 14-Year-Old with Car Because She Thought Teen 'Was a Mexican,' Police Say

An Iowa woman told investigators she ran down a 14-year old girl with her car because she thought the teen "was a Mexican," according to the Clive Police Dept.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maestromik3y

MaestroMik3y RT @stonecold2050: WTF NEWS: #TrumpTrash Racist Iowa woman charged after she hit a teenager with her car because the victim was “a Mexica… 1 minute ago

wondrwayne

certified dumbass RT @ajplus: An Iowa woman admitted to running over a 14-year-old girl because she thought she was "a Mexican," say police. The girl is reco… 1 minute ago

mwnine

Emberday RT @JodyBelcher7: I thought the United States didn’t negotiate with terrorist! Well some parts of America elect them to public office! This… 3 minutes ago

WMTWSteve

Steve Bottari Police: Iowa woman said she hit 14-year-old girl with car because she was 'a Mexican' https://t.co/ZMcSzhmmYv 3 minutes ago

shortshrimp408

mony RT @kron4news: Woman hit 14-year-old with car because she thought teen ‘was a Mexican,’ police say https://t.co/pzy1OzwZda 4 minutes ago

tahiti93

Maui RT @BuzzFeedNews: An Iowa woman ran over a 14-year-old girl because she was "a Mexican," police say. She has been charged with attempted… 4 minutes ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun A Des Moines woman was charged with attempted murder after she told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-yea… https://t.co/5XP5tUP9f0 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.