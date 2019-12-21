Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Supporters Of Warren, Buttigieg React To 'Wine Cave' Argument At Debate

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Supporters Of Warren, Buttigieg React To 'Wine Cave' Argument At DebateIt turns out the wine cave being discussed has a North Texas connection.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBSDFW

CBSDFW North Texas Supporters Of Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg React To 'Wine Cave' Argument At Debate… https://t.co/To2DyoB8A7 47 minutes ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: North Texas Supporters Of Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg React To ‘Wine Cave’ Argument At Debate… https://t.co/RYv9OgSHqU 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.