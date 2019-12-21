10 YEAR OLD GIVES BACK TO SEABEES

- one 10-year-old with- grandparents in gulfport came - to the coast to deliver holiday- cheer to our men and women in - uniform in a very unique way.

- grant chighizola has the story.- - nats- a girl is making a big- difference in the lives of- military service- - - - members and veterans, one - stocking at a time.

- 10 year old sawyer hendrickson- is a resident of- ludington, michigan, but her- impact is now being felt on the- - - - seabee base in gulfport and - worldwide as a result of her- nonprofit, "miss sawyer's kids with a cause."

Sot-sawyer hendrickson: miss- sawyer's kids with a cause- "i do this because our service members are often forgotten in- our everyday lives cause- we're going to work or going to- school or going to sports and - public events."

Along with sending care - packages, sawyer has- created holiday stockings for - service members across the- country and abroad for the past- three years.- filled with candy, cookies, and- a whole lot of love, the- amount of sawyer's stockings- that are distributed- continues to grow.- sot-nancy mustaikis: sawyer's - grandmother - "she started out with just a fe hundred, and last year was- almost 6,000, and she - decided her goal this year was- 10,000, and we've made it."

Airman basic blake mackey - recieved sawyer's 10,000th- stocking, and says he's moved b- her generosity.

- sot-blake mackey: 10,00th - stocking recipient- "it's amazing, like, we didn't ask for this, but it's here."

Sawyer was inspired to give bac- to the military - community after her brother lef- for marine boot camp a few year- ago, and she often thinks about- servicemembers- like her brother who may have t- spend the holidays away - from their families.- sot-sawyer hendrickson- "remember the younger kids who are here in the bases and just- coming back from- a deployment who are probably - going through a really hard tim- right now of- missing their family."

And seeing the warm reactions - from the service members- stationed here on the coast is- what it's all about.- sot-sawyer hendrickson- "this is my favorite part about my project, is handing them out- personally and seeing - their first hand faces."

For more information about miss- sawyer's kids - with a cause, you can visit her- facebook page.- at the seabee base in gulfport,- grant chighizola, news-