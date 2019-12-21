ISU student competes in Miss America Pageant

Dollars.

Indiana state university is being represented nationally.

Tonight miss america pagent finalists competed for the title in connecticut.

Isu senior tiarra taylor represented as miss indiana.

However she did not make it into the semi-finals.

Back at home--- people met up at a local bar to support her.

We caught up with some on why tonight was so important to them.

" seeing her on that stage, watching her smile that smile.

That can light up anyones day and that's who t is and that's why we are all here tonight."

Taylor introduced herself as "a proud sycamore" tonight..

