Political analyst: Too early to tell effects of impeachment on 2020 election

President donald trump now joins a short list of presidents who have been impeached.no president in the nation's history has been actually removed from office ... but political experts say trump's presidency is unique.

Fox 55's cody butler has more.

The house of representatives impeached president donald trump on abuse of power and obstruction of congress charges.the vote was almost entirely down party lines ... with not a single republican voting for impeachment.

Now the house passed the articles of impeachment ... they go to the senate for the trial.it is a lot like trials in allen county.you have a judge ... in this case it is supreme court justice john roberts who was appointed to the bench by president george bush.representatives from the house will serve as prosecutors and president trump is a defendant ... and will be allowed his own counsel.the entire senate serves as the jury.ohio senator sherrod brown says politics need to stay out of the trial.

Keep in mind the trial will likely begin in january 2020 ... 11 months before america votes for president.political scientist mike wolf says it's still to early to tell to see how this would play out.andrew johnson and bill clinton weren't running for re-election when they were impeached.

