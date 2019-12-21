East Boys Basketball Wins In Overtime District Game

Up back at east for the titan boys and moody in district play.

First quarter, some great ball movement from the titans.

Ball goes down to the baseline to ed clay, who finds jayden kueker underneath with a bounce pass.

He flips it in for two for the game's first basket.

Later in the first quarter, ethan white leading the fast break.

He takes it coast to coast, gets fouled, makes two free throws.

East boys win in overtime 44-42.

East boys basketball hosts the mike smith classic starting next friday.

Kasey kalich is back home in victoria, winding