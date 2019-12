Vigil on Friday for teen hit and killed by school bus in suburban West Palm Beach

TOGETHER IN SOLIDARITY TOHONOR A 15-YEAR-OLD GIRLKILLED THIS WEEK AFTER BEINGHIT BY A SCHOOL BUS.

NATASHADWYER HAD BIG DREAMS...BUTTHEY WERE CUT SHORT AS SHE WASWALKING TO THE BUS STOP INWEST PALM BEACH.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5S RYANHUGHES IS LIVE NEAR THE SCENEWHERE A CANDLELIGHT VIGIL WILLSOON TAKE PLACE.THIS STORY HAD TUGGED AT THEHEARTS OF SO MANY IN THISCOMMUNITY.

AND NATASHAFAMILY TELLS ME THEY ARETRYING TO STAY STRONG BUTTHEYCOMMUNITY MEMBERS TO MEETRIGHT HERE AT THE INTERSECTIONWHERE THIS CRASH HAPPENED.

YOUCAN SEE THERE IS GROWINGMEMORIAL WHERE PEOPLE HAVEBEEN DROPPING OFF FLOWERS ANDSTUFFED ANIMALS OVER THE PASTFEW DAYS.ON WEDNESDAY MORNING....BEFORESUNRISE.....INVESTIGA TORS SAYNATASHA WAS WALKING TO HER BUSSTOP AT ELMHURST AND HAVERHILLROADS.

THE SHERIFFSAYS THE 15-YEAR-OLD WALKEDOUT INTO THE CROSSWALK AS THEBUS WAS MAKING A RIGHT TURNWITH A GREEN LIGHT.

SHE WASTRAPPED UNDERNEATH, DRAGGED ASHORT DISTANCE AND DIED AT THEHOSPITAL.

NATASHA WAS ASOPHOMORE AT INLET GROVECOMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL....INTHE MEDICAL PROGRAM WITHDREAMS OF BECOMING A NURSE...AND SHE WAS SET TO TURN 16 ONCHRISTMAS EVE.

THE SHERIFF OFFICE IS STILL INVESTIGATING...BUT RIGHT NOW THE BUS DRIVER HAS NOT BEEN CHARGED. ANYONE INTERESTED IN COMING TONIGHT TO BRING CANDLES...AND WEAR HER FAVORITE COLORS....YELLOW AND PURPLE. THE VIGIL STARTS AT 7PM.

