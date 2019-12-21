Global  

Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game Preview: South Side sounds off prior to game day

The grim reality of high school football is in the heartbreak almost every team feels when their season inevitably comes to an end.
- - start at east central...- sometime after the christmas- break.- - the grim reality of high school- football is in the heartbreak - almost every team feels... when- their season -- inevitably - comes to an end.

- and unless that end, is one of- just six gold balls... chances- are... graduating seniors are - feeling a tad bittersweet...- about the end of an era.- but the bernard blackwell all-- star game is extending some - of those high school careers...- culminating with- saturday's 71st annual north- - south classic.- 13 of the 84 players are- representing the six coastal- counties... and obviously...- they play for the south side.

- this afternoon... those rivals- turned teammates took - the field, at harrison- central... for their second - practice of the day... and thir- overall.- so whether it's about proving - something to the scouts...- getting - rid of a sour taste... or just- strapping up the pads, one last- time... the south side appears- to be more than ready... to put- on, for their respective towns.- - take music- "one, two, three, mob!"

"very thankful i can get that out of my mouth this saturday,- and that's what the - plan is.

Best against best."

"say cheese!

Say cheese!"

"make plays.

All day.

Every day 24/7."

"the energy is different.

The energy is different.

The energy- is different.

- high school practice and this - practice is just different, eve- though we're all high - schoolers about to go to- college, it's just probably one- - - - of the most amazing feelings.

- everyone is lit, turnt, there's- never a down moment."

"hey!

South side!

South side!

Hey, hey!

Pose on 'em, pose on- 'em!"

- - - "y'all ain't never had these before.

Y'all don't even know - where y'all can get - these from.

Reporting live.

Com- here.

From northwest rankin, bu- i'm in a western."

"during the season, we hated each other.

Now?

Oh, we buddies- everybody buddy,- buddy.

It's all good."

"this is one of the best experiences you could ever ask- - - - for.

You're playing with guys - you played against.

Playing wit- guys you're going to continue t- play- against, especially at the next- level.

Because everybody out- here is just as - good, if not better than you."

"we all go hard every single practice, every single day.

And- we're building a bond that- can't nobody break."

"like he said, we're building a bond that can't nobody break.

- - - - first, i just want to shoutout- to my mom.

You know i'm doing i- for you.

I want to shoutout my- girl, my- - - - dad, my family, cause just know- this is all for y'all."

"jeff haeger, man.

You've got m twitter, man.

Hey, take some- photos.

Chee, chee, - - - - chee!"

"what makes you a grave digger?

"you want to know what makes yo - - - a grave digger?"

"hey!"

"hey!"

"make plays.

Rent due."

"rent's due.

Success is never owned.

It's rent.

And you've go- to get that rent every- - - - the coast players you just hear- from are timothy mickle - - - - and elijah jenkins, from- picayune... tommie johnson, fro- gulfport... and drake thornton,- from gautier.

- and let's not forget... last- year's classic produced a - strange result...




