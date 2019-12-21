Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game Preview: South Side sounds off prior to game day

- - start at east central...- sometime after the christmas- break.- - the grim reality of high school- football is in the heartbreak - almost every team feels... when- their season -- inevitably - comes to an end.

- and unless that end, is one of- just six gold balls... chances- are... graduating seniors are - feeling a tad bittersweet...- about the end of an era.- but the bernard blackwell all-- star game is extending some - of those high school careers...- culminating with- saturday's 71st annual north- - south classic.- 13 of the 84 players are- representing the six coastal- counties... and obviously...- they play for the south side.

- this afternoon... those rivals- turned teammates took - the field, at harrison- central... for their second - practice of the day... and thir- overall.- so whether it's about proving - something to the scouts...- getting - rid of a sour taste... or just- strapping up the pads, one last- time... the south side appears- to be more than ready... to put- on, for their respective towns.- - take music- "one, two, three, mob!"

"very thankful i can get that out of my mouth this saturday,- and that's what the - plan is.

Best against best."

"say cheese!

Say cheese!"

"make plays.

All day.

Every day 24/7."

"the energy is different.

The energy is different.

The energy- is different.

- high school practice and this - practice is just different, eve- though we're all high - schoolers about to go to- college, it's just probably one- - - - of the most amazing feelings.

- everyone is lit, turnt, there's- never a down moment."

"hey!

South side!

South side!

Hey, hey!

Pose on 'em, pose on- 'em!"

- - - "y'all ain't never had these before.

Y'all don't even know - where y'all can get - these from.

Reporting live.

Com- here.

From northwest rankin, bu- i'm in a western."

"during the season, we hated each other.

Now?

Oh, we buddies- everybody buddy,- buddy.

It's all good."

"this is one of the best experiences you could ever ask- - - - for.

You're playing with guys - you played against.

Playing wit- guys you're going to continue t- play- against, especially at the next- level.

Because everybody out- here is just as - good, if not better than you."

"we all go hard every single practice, every single day.

And- we're building a bond that- can't nobody break."

"like he said, we're building a bond that can't nobody break.

- - - - first, i just want to shoutout- to my mom.

You know i'm doing i- for you.

I want to shoutout my- girl, my- - - - dad, my family, cause just know- this is all for y'all."

"jeff haeger, man.

You've got m twitter, man.

Hey, take some- photos.

Chee, chee, - - - - chee!"

"what makes you a grave digger?

"you want to know what makes yo - - - a grave digger?"

"hey!"

"hey!"

"make plays.

Rent due."

"rent's due.

Success is never owned.

It's rent.

And you've go- to get that rent every- - - - the coast players you just hear- from are timothy mickle - - - - and elijah jenkins, from- picayune... tommie johnson, fro- gulfport... and drake thornton,- from gautier.

- and let's not forget... last- year's classic produced a - strange result...