Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game Preview: South Side sounds off prior to game day

- - start at east central...- sometime after the christmas- break.- - the grim reality of high school- football is in the heartbreak - almost every team feels... when- their season -- inevitably - comes to an end.
- and unless that end, is one of- just six gold balls... chances- are... graduating seniors are - feeling a tad bittersweet...- about the end of an era.- but the bernard blackwell all-- star game is extending some - of those high school careers...- culminating with- saturday's 71st annual north- - south classic.- 13 of the 84 players are- representing the six coastal- counties... and obviously...- they play for the south side.
- this afternoon... those rivals- turned teammates took - the field, at harrison- central... for their second - practice of the day... and thir- overall.- so whether it's about proving - something to the scouts...- getting - rid of a sour taste... or just- strapping up the pads, one last- time... the south side appears- to be more than ready... to put- on, for their respective towns.- - take music- "one, two, three, mob!"
"very thankful i can get that out of my mouth this saturday,- and that's what the - plan is.
Best against best."
"say cheese!
Say cheese!"
"make plays.
All day.
Every day 24/7."
"the energy is different.
The energy is different.
The energy- is different.
- high school practice and this - practice is just different, eve- though we're all high - schoolers about to go to- college, it's just probably one- - - - of the most amazing feelings.
- everyone is lit, turnt, there's- never a down moment."
"hey!
South side!
South side!
Hey, hey!
Pose on 'em, pose on- 'em!"
- - - "y'all ain't never had these before.
Y'all don't even know - where y'all can get - these from.
Reporting live.
Com- here.
From northwest rankin, bu- i'm in a western."
"during the season, we hated each other.
Now?
Oh, we buddies- everybody buddy,- buddy.
It's all good."
"this is one of the best experiences you could ever ask- - - - for.
You're playing with guys - you played against.
Playing wit- guys you're going to continue t- play- against, especially at the next- level.
Because everybody out- here is just as - good, if not better than you."
"we all go hard every single practice, every single day.
And- we're building a bond that- can't nobody break."
"like he said, we're building a bond that can't nobody break.
- - - - first, i just want to shoutout- to my mom.
You know i'm doing i- for you.
I want to shoutout my- girl, my- - - - dad, my family, cause just know- this is all for y'all."
"jeff haeger, man.
You've got m twitter, man.
Hey, take some- photos.
Chee, chee, - - - - chee!"
"what makes you a grave digger?
"you want to know what makes yo - - - a grave digger?"
"hey!"
"hey!"
"make plays.
Rent due."
"rent's due.
Success is never owned.
It's rent.
And you've go- to get that rent every- - - - the coast players you just hear- from are timothy mickle - - - - and elijah jenkins, from- picayune... tommie johnson, fro- gulfport... and drake thornton,- from gautier.
- and let's not forget... last- year's classic produced a - strange result...