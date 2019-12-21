Wilkey in court

County sheriff's deputy daniel wilkey made his first appearance in criminal court this morning, but it was brief.

Wilkey is on paid leave from the sheriff's office, while he faces 44 criminal charges.

They include counts of rape, official oppression and assault in connection with traffic stops he made in the last few months.

His scheduled arraignment in judge barry steelman's court this morning was postponed until january 24th.

The 26 year old is free on bond.

Wilkey is in the process of hiring his lawyer.

