Fitzgerald won't support medical marijuana, looks toward tax cuts in 2020

Senate majority leader scott fitzgerald says there is not a bi for medical marijuana he will support.

In 2020, he hopes to focus on decreasing property taxes.

Amy reid explains what head legislators are planning for the state next year.

Nats?: floor in 2019, we saw the state legislature pass a budget, spar with the governor and vote down a cabinet secretary.

Senate majority leader scott fitzgerald told reporters today, with some of the other cabinet picks, there are concerns, and he's not sure they'll all be in by the end of session.

What he hopes they do accomplish is a cut to property taxes.

8:26 i'm hearing it already in the district.

People are a little surprised.

I know it's still anecdotal, but people are concerned about a bump in their property tax bill, :37 he hopes by the end of the legislative agenda, they'll have money left over to return to the public in tax cuts.

Assembly speaker robin vos hopes some of the bills they'll take up in the meantime will help with crime.

35:15 that's one of the things we really want to focus on is to make sure we keep people safe so we're going to have an entire package of proposals that we'll announce in january that will really hopefully focus on what we think is the root cause of the problem and that's making sure we have access to mental health care while at the same time locking up the people who commit a crime and deserve to be behind bars :31 he also hopes to tackle prescription drug pricing by addressing pharmacy benefit managers, one of the players in healthcare getting the blame for rising costs.

But as for a drug some wisconsinites want to turn to -medical marijuana - while vos said he would support it, fitzgerald said with the substances he already is trying to regulate - alcohol, opioids and meth - he won't take this on.

30:12 so we've got all these issues.

We're spending all this not only revenue, but just energy trying to get a control on these substances that are just wreaking havoc across the state, i don't know why this is a good time to introduce legal marijuana in wisconsin :31 i just don't.

It doesn't make any sense to me :33 we also talked with fitzgerald about funding to prevent homelessness and the future of the republican party in the wisconsin legislature.

