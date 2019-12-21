Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Aspiring Engineers Witness Historic Launch

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Aspiring Engineers Witness Historic Launch

Aspiring Engineers Witness Historic Launch

Megan Reyna talked to young students in Decatur who got to witness the historic launch.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Aspiring Engineers Witness Historic Launch

The launch happened this morning at cape canaveral, florida - but thanks to clear skies - we actually got a peek at it here in huntsville.

Take a look!

This is video from our waay 31 tower camera network on monte sano.

The atlas v rocket that launched the boeing spacecraft today was built in decatur.

Some aspiring engineers from decatur got up early to witness the launch!

Waay31's megan reyna talked to the young students who say this moment will stick with them forever.

Natz: 3 -2 -1...and liftoff!

The rise in starline




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.