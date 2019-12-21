Tupelo High School students give out free bike to the community

Sure kids in this area have a merry christmas.

W-t-v-a's alisa anderson joins us from the high school to tell us about the "sharing at christmas" event that gave away dozens of bicycles.

Take package: standup alisa "it takes about three weeks to make the bikes.

Collision repair teacher derek bradley says the best part of the event are the smiles on children's' faces."

Sot derek bradley "any bike that's out here one student worked on it and when they see a kid get it like i did that .

That sense of belonging i've done something to help somebody else " derek bradley teaches the collision repair course at tupelo high school.

He and his students have been collecting bikes and anything that has wheels throughout the year.

Sot derek bradley "just like working on car actually because they get to use tools.

They get to paint.

They get to sand and everything we do cars they get to do that to bikes but they get to see people get them and put a smile on their faces and they used their hands to do it."

Students repair, paint and clean the bikes to give them to people in the area.

People donate the parts students need to repair the bike.

Seaonna spratt is a senior who is in the course.

She says the children who receive the bikes remind her of her siblings.

Sot seaonna spratt "it kind of makes me feel of home because i have two little sisters so when i see them excited.

It's like a feeling of seeing my own family excited" her favorite part is not making the bikes away but sot seaonna spratt "just giving them away to people who probably can't afford a bike and just seeing the smiles when the kid's come.

Standup alisa "people who picked up a bike at the event can bring the bike back later in the year for repairs or even a wash.

In tupelo, i'm alisa anderson w-t-v-a-9 news.

Still more news ahead coming up...