DeVries signs NLI to SIU

An area football player finalized his college decision today by signing his national letter of intent.

If you went to a clear lake football game á jaylen devries was a lot of fun to watch á unless you were sitting on the opposing sideline that is.

His talent caught the attention of college recruits á and now he gets to take the game to the next level.xxx to see all of the hard work that he's put in him and his teammates and to have this opportunity to go on and play at the next level is a special ordeal.

After putting pen to paper in front of dozens of his friends and family á jaylen devries will play football at southern illinois university in carbondale.

After numerous conversations with the coaching staff á they see him being an immediate fit at quarterback.

They see me competing right away and they're going to tell everyone that and so obviously i just want to go in there and really just do the best i can and see what happens.

Devreis says carbondle is the perfect fit for him.

Clear lake will remain deeply in his heart as he moves to the land of lincoln.

It's been a great four years of high school you know all sports, football, basketball, track... football is my favorite and i just have a lot of memories with my best friends on the field and you know it just really means a lot to be a part of a program like this.

Another thing that has made his high school career so memorable á was playing for his dad á jared á a former hawkeye and detroit lion.

It's been unique, not everyone gets that chance and i think it's been a great relationship you know we're able to balance football and home life and there's been a lot of conversations at home about the first play of the game, what that's going to be and you know it's just been really awesome.

Its a special relationship, it's a challenging one as well.

You've got to handle it the right way.

At times i probably talked a little too much football and not enough parent but you know it was nice to come home and go over game plans and opponents and just have jaylen is not quite done with the clear lake uniform yet... he still has basketball and trak