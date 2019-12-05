City Council Approves Pay Raise

Tab.

New at ten -- the city council in huntsville once again voted to increase the salaries of council members as well as the mayor.

Previously - approved increases were vetoed by mayor tommy battle.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is live outside of city hall with what council members and residents are saying about the pay increase.

Will?

While the amount of the increase voted on tonight was to find our complete coverage of tonight's city council meeting -- head to our website waay-tv dot-com and