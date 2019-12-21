Happy reunions at Rochester International Airport

Many of us..

The holiday season means traveling to see family and friends..

And that can also mean taking to the sky.

Thankfully at the rochester international airport, staff say the number of business travelers goes down as the amount of holiday travelers increases..

Which evens out traffic.

That leaves plenty of room for happy reunions á like for parents matthew and rhonda hammitt..

Welcoming home their son its difficult to explain until you have children who have grown and left the house and it's always emotional to have them come home again, especially at the holidays the rochester airport says this time of year is particularly special as it becomes a place of emotional